New Glassford Hill traffic lights delayed

Despite an anticipated finish date of before the first day of school, the intersection project at Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive will not be complete in time because the new traffic lights have been delayed, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis.

“We’re furiously working on it,” Davis said, commenting that the town has been lied to by the pole supplier. “We’ve been waiting for 30 days … we’ve had 120 days to get the material.”

In the meantime, the Town has finished the striping and will make sure that there is full access to Bradshaw Mountain High School until those lights can be put in, he said. He noted that could either be through traffic control by the Prescott Valley Police Department or finding some temporary traffic lights in the town’s inventory.

It will be chaotic, but it will be smooth and manageable, Davis said, remarking since the striping is all finished, there are twice the lanes meaning the capacity for all those vehicles is there.

“We will have full mobility for the school,” he said, stating that outside of dropping students off and picking them up, there will not be “full mobility outside of those hours.”

That means there will be no left hand turns into the school during that time, said Earth Resources General Manager Wyatt Orr. Further, the speed limit in the area will be 25 miles per hour, Orr added.