One Man's Rant: Doing business with a five-fingered contract

Think of a cowboy. I’m talking about the real kind, the kind that rode for the brand on the ranches and the acres throughout the Old West.

The life of the cowboy was hard and raw. There was an admirable simplicity to the way he went about it. For example, agreements between cowboys didn’t need a contract, only a handshake. That simple act wedded a man to his word. That’s how business was done.

These sentiments summarize a recent telephone conversation I had with Brad Williams, local sculptor. Brad, you see, is the artist who created the art that’s been in front of Olsen’s since May. The two cowboys shaking hands over a fence is a work entitled “Binding Contract.” His goal in creating the sculpture was to symbolize the honesty of the cowboys’ ethics that inspired our western heritage.

Brad has lived in the Chino Valley area for some time now but grew up on the open plains of Eastern Colorado where he developed a reverence for the men and women who carved the original contours of the American West. His work reflects those historic contours: the simple act of watering one’s horse, a cowboy resting astride a rail fence, a young beau with his horse in tow greeting his lady.

There’s a bit of irony at work in Brad’s artistic process. Before asking, I assumed he began a sculpting project with sketches, but Brad says he doesn’t draw because he’s color blind. He goes directly from mental concept to physical concept with taxidermy foam, then applies clay to create the detail. The lost-wax casting process translates the foam and clay into bronze.

North-bound visitors on Rt. 89 might have been welcomed to Chino Valley by Brad’s two cowboys sealing the deal, but Town officials decided to go with the three horses currently guarding the round-about at 4 Road South. I like the horses, but somehow, Brad’s vision is just a little more intimate with the spirit of our town, in my opinion.

He says his sculpture will remain in front of Olsen’s until December when it travels to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. After that event, he’s not sure where the piece will go.

For several years, he’s donated a sculpture for raffle at the courthouse in Prescott. Raffle revenues have funded the lighting of the courthouse during December. There’s something cosmically appropriate in that — outstanding western art helping to celebrate Christmas in one of the West’s most popular small towns.

My wife and I have lived in the Chino Valley area for almost five years after surviving some 20 years in Phoenix. During our tenure here, we have come to deeply treasure the land, the quality of life, and the quality of people who abide here. Although we’re both from back east, we feel that this tree branch upon which we’ve settled is our real home. During my telephone chat with Brad, I had to tell him that his artistic interpretation of The West through his creation Binding Contract is spot on with our own appreciation of the place where we live. Each time I drive past Olsen’s, even though those two cowboys don’t acknowledge me, they speak to me in a slow Southwestern drawl.

I think we locals are lucky to be here. I think we’re lucky to have western art available to us. And I know we’re lucky that there are artists, photographers — and sculptors as talented as Brad Williams to provide that art. His website is bradfordjwilliams.com.

