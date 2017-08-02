Police Blotter

  • Originally Published: August 2, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 24-30. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Viewpoint Drive

    Fraud, Katie Circle East

    Disorderly, Blanco Court

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Juvenile offense, Highway 69

    Robbery, Starlight Drive

    Loitering, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Burglary, Bronco Lane

    Criminal damage, Wagon Way

    Injury accident, Loos Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Bradshaw Mountain Road

    Non-injury accident, Copper Hill Drive

    Domestic, Ackland Drive

