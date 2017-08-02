Police Blotter

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 24-30. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive
Injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Viewpoint Drive
Fraud, Katie Circle East
Disorderly, Blanco Court
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Juvenile offense, Highway 69
Robbery, Starlight Drive
Loitering, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Highway 89A
Burglary, Bronco Lane
Criminal damage, Wagon Way
Injury accident, Loos Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Bradshaw Mountain Road
Non-injury accident, Copper Hill Drive
Domestic, Ackland Drive
