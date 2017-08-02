Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of August 2, 2017

Sing some karaoke at the civic center

Enjoy a night of free outdoor karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle.

Anyone over the age of 18 can choose from more than 7,000 songs and participate for an opportunity to win prizes for Best Karaoke Singer.

Lucky Dog’s food truck will be on site as well to provide food for those waiting for their turn in the spotlight.

For more information, call 928.759-3090.

Enjoy a free concert

The Frontier Brass, Fort Huachuca’s brass band, will be at Prescott Valley for a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle.

Presented by the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission, there will also be a food vendor onsite for attendees to enjoy while they take in the free show.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Participate in a soccer clinic

The Yavapai College soccer team will conduct a free clinic from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park.

Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate and no registration is required. Participants should bring their own soccer ball if possible and will receive a special soccer souvenir gift.

Watch a soccer game

Yavapai College soccer team will face off against the Chandler-Gilbert Community College soccer team at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Mountain Valley Park.

The team also has games against Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and against Glendale Community College at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Photographing an eclipse

The Prescott Photography Group will be meeting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

With a solar eclipse coming later this month, the club will be giving a presentation on how to safely view and photograph the eclipse, which will be partially visible (63 percent) in the Prescott area weather permitting.

The meeting may include a camera set up for photographing the eclipse and attendees will be provided solar eclipse glasses.

For more information, contact Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com

Allen West set for Event Center

Tickets are available for Allen B. West at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

West will speak his mind and share his opinion on problems the United States is facing today and the direction the country should take.

Tickets range from $35 to $65 and are available at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com

Play board games at the library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is having a new ongoing program called “PVPL’s Board Gamers,” starting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, in the Glassford Hill Room.

A chance for board gamers new to modern board games as well as experienced gamers to meet other board gaming enthusiasts and play games together, Game On owner Josh Fohman will be available to teach new board games and answer questions.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. No registration is required for the free program.

Tickets on sale for Greater Arizona Country Music Association Hall of Fame

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include San Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail and W.O “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advanced purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission and the Library Board of Trustees.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.