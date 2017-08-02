Project Harvest in D-H teaches rainwater harvesting, climate, soil

Concerned about pollutants in your rainwater collection barrel? Dewey-Humboldt is one of three sites across Arizona that will participate in Project Harvest through the University of Arizona, College of Soil, Water and Environmental Science. The other two also are mining communities: Hayden-Winkelman and Globe/Miami.

The project targets historically underrepresented populations that will be impacted by climate change, water scarcity, and food insecurity. Home and community gardens irrigated by harvested rainwater will serve as hubs for environmental research and education, states Mónica Ramírez-Andreotta, Ph.D., who is heading the program.

A free two full-day workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, takes place at the Humboldt Elementary School, Room 7, 2750 Corral St., Humboldt.

Topics will include climate change, health, and environmental quality. Participants will learn how to install a water harvesting system, and be trained in how to collect harvested water, soil, and/or vegetable samples from their gardens for environmental analysis. They will meet others in the community who are interested in environmental and food quality.

For more information, call 520-621-0091 or email mdramire@email.arizona.edu. To register, go to projectharvest.arziona.edu.

The overall objective of Project Harvest is to promote citizen science in underserved communities. This project will hire one person from the following Arizona communities: Hayden-Winkelman, Globe/Miami, and Dewey-Humboldt.

The research goals of Project Harvest are to: 1) Understand the occurrence of potential pollutants in harvested water and how these possible pollutants might impact soil, plant and human health and 2) Evaluate the learning outcomes of a citizen science and community-engaged approach to water quality research.

