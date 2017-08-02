Town adjusts infrastructure improvement plan

After large cost overruns for many of its projects, the Town of Prescott Valley adjusted its 2014 Infrastructure Improvement Plan at the Town Council Meeting on Thursday, July 27.

Originally, the road construction at Glassford Hill Road and Long Look drive was budgeted for $250,000 and the town is spending $3 million because the project’s scope expanded, said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy. The police building expansion is currently budgeted at an estimated $4 million, up from the original budget of $3.2 million as well, and the county wanted to partner with the town to improve Sunset Lane, a project not originally on the plan, Judy said.

For the town to cover the additional costs, it has to put other projects on hold, reduce their scope or rely on other funding sources, he said.

A result of the town revising its development impact fee statute based on a rewrite of state statutes three years ago, the town was required to adopt a 10-year infrastructure improvement plan, Judy said, noting that while the state said if a project isn’t identified, the town can’t spend development impact fee money on it, it did provide a process to amend the plan.

“We’re to the point now, it’s been three years were we took a look at the projects that we’ve budgeted. The requirements say you need to keep your expenditures within 5 percent of what you have projected,” he said. “We looked at the projects with each of the departments that were impacted and we juggled some of those projects.”

Amendment changes can be made as often as needed and it’s possible more amendments will be made next year, Judy said, commenting it’s important to do it a year from now because Management Services Director William Kauppi will go through another audit of the town’s impact fees and the goal is to make sure the auditors know the town revised its plan.

The Town of Prescott Valley has to go through this exercise because it’s an effect of the state legislature being lobbied by the Homebuilders Association, which at one time was attempting to do away with development impact fees entirely, said Town Manager Larry Tarkowski.

“When they discovered they didn’t have the ability to do away with development impact fees, they then went through an exercise to put forth a piece of legislation to make it very difficult to collect them and to allow communities like ourselves, who have been told by our voters we want new growth to pay for itself, the Homebuilders Association chose to argue that point. When they were unable to eliminate development impact fees, they made it very difficult,” Tarkowski said. “When development impact fees were put in place, none of these hoops were there. A number of communities elected to eliminate development impact fees because they felt the burden was too onerous. We took to heart what the citizens said, which was do what you can to make growth pay for growth.”

The amendments were approved unanimously.