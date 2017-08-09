Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 8, 2017

  • Originally Published: August 9, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 31-Aug. 6. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Theft, Robert Road

    Disorderly, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Fiesta Lane

    Domestic, Miner Road

    Non-injury accident, Saratoga Drive

    Theft, Woolsey Ranch Road

    Criminal damage, Yavapai Road East

    Theft, Tani Road

    Domestic, Highway 69

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Shoplifter in custody, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Yavapi Road

    Injury accident, Manley Drive

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary, Lynx Wagon Road

    Driving under the influence, Arnold Drive

    Domestic, Market Street

    Theft, Valorie Drive

    Fraud, Addis Avenue

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Fraud, Talbot Drive

    Fraud, Park Crest Lane

    Burglary, Christine Drive

    Criminal damage, Mesteno Road

    Fraud, Yavapai Road East

    Injury accident, Spouse Drive

    Disorderly, Tani Road

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Paseo Hermoso

    Injury accident, Long Look Drive

    Injury accident, Centre Court

    Disorderly, Stoneridge Drive

    Theft, Kelmore Road

    Burglary, Gelding Drive

    Domestic, Ridge Circle

    More like this story




    MOST READ