Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 8, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 31-Aug. 6. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Theft, Robert Road
Disorderly, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Fiesta Lane
Domestic, Miner Road
Non-injury accident, Saratoga Drive
Theft, Woolsey Ranch Road
Criminal damage, Yavapai Road East
Theft, Tani Road
Domestic, Highway 69
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Shoplifter in custody, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Yavapi Road
Injury accident, Manley Drive
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Burglary, Lynx Wagon Road
Driving under the influence, Arnold Drive
Domestic, Market Street
Theft, Valorie Drive
Fraud, Addis Avenue
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Fraud, Talbot Drive
Fraud, Park Crest Lane
Burglary, Christine Drive
Criminal damage, Mesteno Road
Fraud, Yavapai Road East
Injury accident, Spouse Drive
Disorderly, Tani Road
Injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Paseo Hermoso
Injury accident, Long Look Drive
Injury accident, Centre Court
Disorderly, Stoneridge Drive
Theft, Kelmore Road
Burglary, Gelding Drive
Domestic, Ridge Circle
