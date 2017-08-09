Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of August 9, 2017

Planning & Zoning discusses Prescott Country Club

The Prescott Valley Planning & Zoning Committee will be discussing the Prescott Country Club at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

The meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

In addition to the PCC discussion, which will center on a possible zoning map change and possible approval of townhomes, are consideration of an amendment to the General Plan 2025, and a possible zoning map change for about 5 acres on the west side of Windsong.

Kids Code Club canceled until Aug. 25

The Prescott Valley Public Library Kids Code Club has been canceled until Friday, Aug. 25.

For more information, call Anne Pieszak at 928-759-3044.

Get tickets to gun show

The Western Collectibles and Firearms Gun Show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Featuring antique firearms, black powder firearms, modern firearms, old West memorabilia, gun cleaning supplies, gun parts, gun accessories, knives, books and more, tickets are $8 at the door. Buying a ticket on Saturday gets attendees in free on Sunday.

Preschool Story Time canceled

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Preschool Story Time program has been canceled until September.

For more information, call the Children’s Library at 928-759-3044.

Enjoy free brass band concert

The Frontier Brass, Fort Huachuca’s brass band, will be at Prescott Valley for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle.

Presented by the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission, there will also be a food vendor on site for attendees to enjoy while they take in the free show.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Sing some karaoke at the civic center

Enjoy a night of free outdoor karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle.

Anyone 18 or older can choose from more than 7,000 songs and participate for an opportunity to win prizes for Best Karaoke Singer.

Lucky Dog’s food truck will be on site as well to provide food for those waiting for their turn in the spotlight.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Participate in free soccer clinic Aug. 12

The Yavapai College soccer team will conduct a free clinic from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park.

Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate and no registration is required. Participants should bring their own soccer ball if possible and will receive a special soccer souvenir gift.

YC soccer game set for Aug. 22

Yavapai College’s soccer team will face off against the Chandler-Gilbert Community College soccer team at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Mountain Valley Park.

The team also has games against Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and against Glendale Community College at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Allen West set for Event Center

Tickets are available for Allen B. West at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

West will speak his mind and share his opinion on problems the United States is facing today and the direction the country should take.

Tickets range from $35 to $65 and are available at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com

Tickets on sale for Country Music Hall of Fame event

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include: Stan Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry Wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail, and W.O. “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advanced purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Town seeks volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission and Library Board of Trustees.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents affected by the post-fire flooding from monsoon storms that began July 19, 2017, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Linda McMahon has announced.

SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Douglas A. Ducey on Aug. 1. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yavapai counties.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Arizona District Director Robert Blaney.

SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers; no appointment is necessary:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center - Mayer Recreation Center, 10001 S. Wicks Ave., Mayer, AZ 86333; Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closes 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.