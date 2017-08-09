Republican Women of Prescott present Allen West

The Republican Women of Prescott is always looking for conservative speakers with strong character, said Club President Linda Nichols, noting that the club presented Judge Jeannine Pirro last year and Dinesh D’Souza two years ago.

This year, the club is presenting Lt. Col. Allen West at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St, on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The current executive director and vice chairman of the National Center for Policy Analysis and Fox News contributor, West is retired from service in the United States Army and is a former Congressman for Florida’s 22nd District.

West’s career includes 22 years of service in the Army.

“Allen West is a true American, a Republican conservative. He has a wonderful record of really strong character,” Nichols said. “We look for those kinds of people.”

Usually, the club has its high-profile speakers speak at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, but since there wasn’t a date the Performing Arts Center was open that worked with West’s schedule, the thought was to try the Event Center, she said. As such, West will be speaking to a quarter of the Prescott Valley Event Center, which is about 3,000 seats, Nichols said, commenting that while the floor is full there are still a lot of seats left.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. event are $35 for arena rows K and up, and $50 for arena rows A through J. Attendees can also add a VIP Reception ticket for $45. Tickets are available at the door and at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com. It’s open to anyone who would like to attend.

West is very excited to come and will be in the area Friday, Aug. 11, through the morning of Sunday, Aug. 13, Nichols said.

“We’ve been in touch with him and his scheduler. He’s excited to get to wear western attire because we’re doing kind of a western attire theme,” she said, adding that since he’ll be here all weekend, “he’s going to look at the area.”

Funds generated from events such as this and the club’s other events go toward scholarships, Nichols said, mentioning this year, the Republican Women of Prescott gave 10 scholarships to 10 local high school students for the amount of $15,000.

The event is titled “Guardian of the Republic,” which is also the title of his book, Nichols said, remarking it’s about character, not letting anything stand in your way and leadership. It’s an excellent message for young people about character and not letting things get them down and instead move forward, she said.

First Vice President in Charge of Programs Sherrie Hanna said it’s a good message for anybody to hear so they’re able to be the best person they can be.

“He’s a good role model for every type of American out there, because he’s a good American,” Nichols said. “He’s a motivator and he has such deep character. We’re proud to say that we’re bringing him in and he’s not very controversial, he’s just a good man.”

For more information about the event or the Republican Women of Prescott, visit www.rwop.info. Those coming in from out of town can call Hampton Inn & Suites at 928-445-5500 for a Republican Women of Prescott discount rate.