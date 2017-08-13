Christian Manley completes training as Combat Medic

Private Christian Manley, of Prescott Valley, has completed his AIT as a Combat Medic and has become a Nationally Registered EMT. Pvt. Manley graduated the Combat Medic program at Fort Sam Houston on June 16th. During the rigorous 16-week training he received his NREMT and became proficient in emergency medicine with focus on trauma and Army specific techniques and procedures. He has now reported to his first duty station, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and has joined the 101st Airborne Division.