Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ P. Mayhew

Thomas “Tom” P. Mayhew, 74, of Cordes Lakes, Arizona, passed away at home on the 28th of July, 2017. He was born the 5th of January 1943 in Bluefield, West Virginia to William and Ruth Mayhew. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and a Mason, he was a loving husband, father and family man who is survived by his brother, Bud Mayhew; sister, Sue Matthews; wife, Carol Mayhew; and his children and grand children near and far. A private memorial will be held by the family at his home.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

