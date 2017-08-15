Woman airlifted after quad crash in Prescott Valley

Paramedics work to treat a woman after a quad crash that happened before 5 p.m. Monday on StoneRidge Drive in Prescott Valley, just before the Lynx Creek bridge.

The woman and a man were riding separate ATVs southbound, when the woman lost control and struck the back end of a stationary, parked Ford F250.

Prescott Valley Police Lt. James Gregory said she was being flown to John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix in serious condition.

A witness at the scene said the woman’s quad rolled, and neither rider was wearing a helmet.

(Editor's note: As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 15 the woman is listed in stable condition.)