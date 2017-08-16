Country Club condo zoning moves forward

The controversial condominium project at the Prescott Golf and Country Club moved forward Monday night as the Prescott Valley Planning & Zoning Commission approved a general plan amendment and zoning map change, allowing for preliminary development plans for 75 townhomes within the PGCC at its Aug. 14 meeting. The action was met with opposition from numerous homeowners within the Country Club.

The townhomes would provide additional housing that would fill a market need and presents the opportunity to extend public infrastructure, such as water and sewer into that portion of the Country Club, said Prescott Valley Community Development Director Richard Parker, who noted that the large majority of the Country Club is not equipped with sewers.

“It’s on septic tanks and the creation of the Tapadero Wastewater District has enabled that district to improve the sanitary wastewater system to a public standard and by doing so, it was taken over by the Town of Prescott Valley,” Parker said. “So there is an area that could be sewered, including Parcel ‘B’ that was discussed this evening that could be gravity sewered to that line.”

Water that goes through the treatment plant is put back into the ground as recharge credits and the auction for water to asset management was predicated on recharging water that comes out of the plant, he said. As such, the more people who receive water from the Town of Prescott Valley who return that water to the plant, the better off the community is from an environmental standpoint, Parker said.

Homeowners voice concerns

However, Country Club residents saw more hindrances than benefits, with many voicing their opinions against the rezoning.

The density and the traffic that will be coming in will disrupt her way of life “tenfold,” said resident Nan Thompson, also reading a letter from resident Deborah Fouts, who wrote she estimated her immediate loss of land value would exceed $100,000 when factoring in the rezoning, increased traffic, noise, parking, lighting and new roadways. Further, Fouts’ letter detailed the smallness of Cottonwood Springs Road, stating that it’s not possible for two cars to pass each other if there are cars parked along the street.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked on many legal cases involving rezoning actions in Maricopa County. I can honestly say that I have never witnessed anything quite like the Halls’ proposal that are before you now,” Fouts wrote. “Some of the primary reasons that zoning codes exist is to protect the rights of all property owners, protect property values and preserve the character of the neighborhood. A rezoning action should not be detrimental to the surrounding properties and contrary to the general welfare of several million dollars’ worth of property.”

Resident Joan Egnatoff said her main concerns for the development were traffic, commenting she lives at the bottom of Manzanita Trail and nobody goes anywhere without going in front of her house unless they live on the other side of the Country Club. Another concern is flooding, Egnatoff said, remarking that since she’s at the bottom of the hill, any construction above her is going to affect what goes into the ditch next to her house.

There’s also what happens when pulling up to the stop sign at Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Manzanita Trail, she said.

“You’re getting in line right there just to get up to the light. If you’re an ambulance or a fire truck, there’s no shoulder or hope of getting in. So if I need an ambulance, I’m going to be concerned that they can’t get to me. That’s a big concern,” Egnatoff said. “I chose the Country Club because it was a nice, contained community. There wasn’t a lot of commercial buildings there. That’s not what the Country Club is all about. I would prefer that it stay like it is.”

Commissioners state their stances

The general plan amendment and zoning map change was approved 5-1, with Commissioner Rick Duskey the sole vote in opposition. Duskey said he found himself conflicted, referencing the stipulations made by the county planning commission in 1983 that Parcel B was to be retained as open space, which was reinforced by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors at one time, and that the units in Parcel C were to be one story.

Further, when the Country Club was brought under annexation, the open space issue was either not addressed, its designation was not implied or it couldn’t be implied, he said.

Everything he saw told him that the proposed plan was not what the intent of everything was and with so many conflicting issues, he found himself in conflict, Duskey said. Also, it was lacking in compared to what the Planning & Zoning Commission usually sees, he said.

“It’s all just pie in the sky and it has to be because there is no developer, so they don’t know what they’re going to build and they don’t know how they’re going to build it. It’s all conceptual,” Duskey said, adding that Monday night was the commission’s “shot at determining whether we’re willing to accept what I consider to be inadequate information on the preliminary development plan because of it being all just conceptual and are we willing to accept the fact that this is not intended to be open space as it, I believe it truly is intended to be, because of some technicality. And are we willing to put the residents of the Country Club into the position they find themselves in because of this application? I don’t find there’s enough substantiation for the application.”

The concerns of those in opposition weren’t very legitimate, said Vice Chairperson Larry Renken, noting that the studies were all done and turned in by professionals. People may disagree with it, but from the town’s standpoint, the commission has to accept results coming from those professionals, Renken said.

It’s the owner of the property’s decision to do what they want to do, said Commissioner John Yeater.

“All we can sit here and do is make sure that they do it within the guidelines of the law and planning and zoning areas,” Yeater said.

What’s next

The next step is going to the Town Council and there’s going to be some attorneys involved as well as background from the county, said homeowner Martha Duncan.

“We still have stuff pending at the attorney general’s office. We’re still getting correspondence back and forth from them,” Duncan said. “We’ll just have to step up and get the attorneys to analyze and prove that open space is open space.”

Parker said he is aware that Duncan has sought legal counsel and welcomes the opportunity to talk to them.