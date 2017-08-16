Dewey-Humboldt going to the dogs

Dewey-Humboldt’s dogs may soon find themselves the sole subject of the town’s animal ordinances if the council’s work to amend the current ordinances comes to fruition.

The amendments include striking out the definition of an animal and instead defining a dog, as well as having a separate definition for household pets, even though the latter is mentioned nowhere else in the proposed ordinance. It was put in there because while there was a definition in the first place, it was incorrect, said Town Councilmember Victoria Wendt.

“It had been put in by the other council and the way it was worded, because words matter, it stated if you look at the way the ordinance was written, it says for the pleasure other than commercial purposes,” Wendt said. “We struck that because before when it was in there, it kept us from being able to sell puppies, kittens, eggs, cats, it placed our residents at risk for even having an accidental litter. It could be held liable with the previous law.”

The differences between the words “or,” or “may” as opposed to “shall” can change a definition of how someone interprets the law, she said.

Currently, the ordinance covers dogs and other animals, said Councilmember Jack Hamilton, remarking that those other animals still need to be covered. Wendt said she feels that covering other animals can be done in a zoning ordinance. That’s how the county does it, she said. Whether the regulations are in another ordinance or dealt with in the same ordinance, Hamilton said he’s looking to the town attorney for guidance.

“Wherever it is, I’ll go with the attorney’s opinion,” he said.

Farm animals are different than dogs and they should be handled differently, Wendt said. With the exception of Prescott Valley, which has a small mention of livestock on a separate ordinance, a regulation about rabbits and exotic animals, all the other surrounding cities have nothing but dog ordinances and anything else is in Planning and Zoning control, she said.

The amendments strike out the examples of handicaps that require service dogs in their definition for what does not constitute a dog at large as well. Wendt said there are a lot of people who use animals to help with handicaps and the council wanted to be able to address anything that needed dogs in particular as service animals. Anybody can abuse ordinances if they really wanted to and that kind of person is going to do it anyway, she said when asked about it.

In the future, Wendt said she’d like to possibly form an animal advisory group.

“The bigger we get, the more problems we encounter,” she said. “I think that may be a good idea to look at … before it gets to the point where it goes to court, a group of people to review issues or maybe help a citizen if there’s a problem.”