Early Bird Lions give to teachers

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club gathered to start its new year off with a planning session for an exciting year of community service and impact in Prescott Valley. Pictured are 2nd Vice President Linda Burk; Past President Dan Crouch; directors Jocelyn Bouchard, Jeff Riden, and John Lonas; Treasurer John Agan; President Bob Killen; 1st Vice President Danny Pruhs; Secretary Gloria Grose; Director Bruce Riley; Lions Foundation Liaison and Past District Governor Mike Kenny; and Membership/Program Chair Marnie Uhl.

The Early Bird Lions recently welcomed back teachers to Mountain View Elementary School with new year “Survival Kits.” Items included rubber bands, paper clips, erasers, candy marbles and more; each with a special meaning to wish success this coming school year.

The club serves the community through eye exams and glasses as well as hearing and other programs of community impact. They meet each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B’s Restaurant. Guests are welcome.