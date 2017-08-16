Encouraging women in shooting sports

The Desert Roses Women’s Shotgun Program is encouraging more women to get out and shoot, according to Brittany Kokinda at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center in Phoenix. In fact, the Desert Roses Women’s Shotgun Program at the center is holding a Shotgun Shooting Sports Field Day next week for women who have never shot before, Kokinda said.

“The program itself is to encourage more women to get out and shoot,” she said, remarking that shotgun shooting is a male-dominated sport. “Getting women out there is more encouraging.”

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Desert Roses will be coming to the Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club, 10800 Highway 69, in Dewey. There’s room for about 50 women who have never shot before, Kokinda said.

This is the first time Desert Roses have come to the Prescott area, she said, noting that the goal is to get women interested in the sport from all over the state.

As an introductory event, it’s designed to teach female shooters about firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship, she said. Participants will learn about the history of shotguns, firearm framework, ammunition, basic shooting technique and a shooting sports overview. All of that will be followed by an afternoon of range time that’s both group and individual, Kokinda said, mentioning three trap machines.

It’s a day all about recreation, she said.

The field day begins at 9 a.m. with no set end time, Kokinda said. There is a $10 registration fee that includes eye and ear protection, loaner shotguns, ammunition and targets.

One of the main goals behind the event is so women can be more comfortable around shotguns and find that the sport of shotgun shooting can be accommodating to women, she said.



“So they don’t have to be scared … afraid of recoil,” Kokinda said.

Even after the Field Day is over, the hope is to have the participants retain the knowledge they gain through development programs, such as the Desert Roses program that engages women in the sport, she said. Further, there might be more Field Days in the future depending on how successful this one is, Kokinda said.

For more information about the Ben Avery Clay Target Center or the Shotgun Shooting Sports Field Day, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting or call the center at 623-434-8119. It’s open to women ages 9 and older, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department website.