Lee Elliott hired as DH Interim Town Manager

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt has hired Lee Elliott as its interim town manager following the resignation of Town Manager Yvonne Kimball, who resigned in June. Elliot’s employment contract was approved unanimously by the council at a special session on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Based out of Texarkana, Texas, and coming from New Mexico, Elliott said there were a lot of aspects brought up in the interview process and initial discussion, identifying the town’s goals of acquiring private roads for maintenance, the FEMA superfund site and animal ordinances as issues he will be taking on as soon as possible. There will be a work session in the near future to establish those goals and how to go about accomplishing them, he said. Further, the residents of Dewey-Humboldt can expect him to tackle the community’s general plan in the near future, Elliott said.

“It seems to be a very important item with the council,” he said, commenting they will “begin the process in the next few months.”

The decision to choose Elliott was close, said Councilmember Jack Hamilton, noting that what tipped the scales in his favor was that he traveled all the way from New Mexico to do the interview. The research he did on the Town of Dewey-Humboldt was impressive as well, Hamilton said, also mentioning Elliott has an engaging personality and the experience level that the council was looking for.

Councilmember Victoria Wendt also said Elliott is extremely personable, calling him very knowledgeable and a pleasant person to talk to, remarking she also liked the fact that he’s worked in smaller municipalities. He’s overall well-rounded and up to the task, she said.

“There are many, many things that we have really going,” Wendt said, also bringing up the roads, the Superfund site and the animal ordinances. “I wanted somebody up to par on being able to handle that.”

One of the main things that led him to want to work as the interim town manager for Dewey-Humboldt was how beautiful the area is, Elliott said, commenting he was in Jerome about a month and a half ago. At the same time, Dewey-Humboldt is an interesting and unique community not like the surrounding areas, he said.

With the interim position filled, Hamilton said the council will be seeing how Elliott works and making sure he’s a good fit for the town.

“Hopefully he will work out so we can make him a permanent manager,” he said.

Elliott said he’s looking forward to serving the public and would definitely be open to a permanent position.