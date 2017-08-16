Letter: Protecting Access to Care Act

Editor:

The very name of this bill – Access to Care Act – obfuscates its true intent. The intent is to grant the medical-industrial complex the safety of almost no accountability when they make their many mistakes. A veritable 007.

This bill was written by the lobbyists representing these “professionals.” It was pushed through the house with no public hearings. It grants a form of advanced immunity to those who have been guilty of many, many mistakes. We need people in Congress who take care of us.

Rep. Paul Gosar is not one of them. The fact that his last job was as a dentist, I am sure had no bearing on his ‘aye’ vote. His vote to take health coverage from 23 million people is in line with his record of caring for us. We need representatives who represent us, not special interest groups. Please remember that next November.

Stop this attempt to further reduce doctors’ accountability for a plethora of mistakes. Write our senators now.

Arthur L. Finn

Prescott Valley