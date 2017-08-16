Letter: Royal treatment

Editor:

On June 28, my cat, Lara, and I had to evacuate, from the Prescott Country Club in Dewey, because of the Goodwin Fire.

I called The Residence Inn in Prescott and told them I had to evacuate and they said they had an available room for me and my cat. I arrived with my car loaded with everything but the kitchen sink and of course my beloved cat, Lara.

The management and staff were all excellent! They did everything to make Lara and I feel comfortable. Unfortunately, Lara stayed under the bed most of the time, but I loved the room and it was so clean.

We had a mini suite with two queen beds, two TVs, small living and dining room and a full kitchen for a good cost and no extra fee for my cat. They also provided breakfast. I am not sure if this was a special price for people who had to evacuate, but whatever, I wish to thank them so much for everything!

Mary Brotchner

Dewey