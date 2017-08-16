Letter: Senators

Editor:

I believe Kelli Ward said what needed to be said about Sen. John McCain. Republican voters in Yavapai County educate themselves to elect candidates of their choice. We deserve sitting senators who are capable of representing us.

We find ourselves with a wounded warrior and a Senator, Flake, who is a RINO long led by a chain and nose ring by McCain. Flake seemed to be comfortable with this arrangement. I have compassion for the battle he faces.

One could imagine that McCain would find solace in spending more time with his family rather than spending time shoring up his powerful political machine in our state. Just my honest heartfelt thoughts.

Patricia Gillenwater

Prescott Valley