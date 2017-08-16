Men to gather for fellowship, fun Saturday

A gathering of men who enjoy food, fun and fellowship takes place this Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Yavapai College. The sixth annual “Get Real” Men’s EXPO offers men an opportunity to make connections within a Christian-based fellowship.

Free admission, free breakfast and free lunch are a part of the festivities that run until 1 p.m. Tommy Bowden, a Christ-centered motivational speaker, award-winning coach and author, will speak inside the Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m.

“He’s a college football guy, coached college football, and is now a TV commentator in college football,” said event coordinator and founder, Dan Olsen, of Olsen’s Grain, one of the sponsors of the event. “He motivates guys to do more than just sit on the couch.”

In the parking lot outside, event-goers will enjoy looking at police vehicles like the SWAT van, a helicopter, and lots of RVs, in addition to a “show and shine” car and motorcycle show. “Boy Toys” vendors offer goods for sale such as survival equipment.

“We’ll have a chain saw artist demonstrate wood carving. Chain saws will be for sale, too. A police dog will do a demonstration. There will be an ax throw, shooting gallery, archery, dummy roping, and cornhole activities, as wells as ministry booths” Olsen said.

This past year, the event took place at Prescott High School with close to 800 in attendance. This year, with the college’s larger venue, he expects 1,000.

“We try to get guys involved, to connect with other guys, and become better dads, better husbands. They grow and have a better chance in the world,” Olsen said.

The event is for men ages 18 to 100. A lot of dads bring their sons.

Local businesses sponsor the event that also includes musical entertainment by Covenant 31 prior to the speaker, and raffles that could bring a lucky winner an inflatable fishing boat, a private plane ride to Sedona, a $500 gift certificate for new tires, or a Canyon cooler.

“We don’t turn ladies away,” Olsen said, adding that he hopes to attract people from the Saturday Farmers Market nearby because “there are no boundaries in the parking lot.”

For more information, contact Dan Olsen at 928-713-2428 or visit www.everymanprescott.org.