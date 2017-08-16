One Man's Rant: I need a new goal in life

I strive to maintain dignity on a daily basis. I’ve reminded the wife frequently that projecting a dignified image is one of the most abiding goals in my life. Achieving that goal has also been one of the most depressing challenges in my life.

Years ago, I pictured myself at my current age attired in a tasteful smoking jacket, sitting in my impressive, paneled home library reading a volume of meaningful literature with an active fireplace casting dancing shadows across the room. I would occasionally puff on a pipe filled with an exotic and aromatic tobacco. To make the scene complete, some classical tunes might be trickling out of an antique radio and I would speak in cultured tones to a Black Lab resting at my feet.

There are only a few problems with this fantasy. I’m already in my older age and nothing even approaching this level of gentility has happened to me. I’ve never owned a smoking jacket and never will. I did have a really neat corduroy sports jacket once with patches on the elbows, but it didn’t socialize well with closet moths and turned from a waistcoat into a wasted coat.

I’ve had some semblance of a home library once or twice but it wasn’t paneled and usually shared space with an ironing board and shelved canned vegetables.

The last time I read meaningful literature was in high school when I was introduced to Shakespeare. I didn’t read his plots carefully, so I consistently confused Macbeth with Othello, Prospero and King Lear. And don’t even ask me about Juliet, Beatrice and Viola. I think there was a Romeo, too, somewhere in the crowd. I prefer police, legal and medical murder mysteries to anything meaningful. Even with these genres, I have a short attention span. If the first paragraph doesn’t involve a shooting, stabbing or explosion, I probably won’t make it to paragraph two.

A few years ago, I owned a fireplace, but the expected “dancing shadows” were actually smoke billows from a clogged flue.

I smoke a pipe once in a while and have even tried exotic tobacco blends. Rather than fulfilling the dignified imagery commonly associated with pipe puffing, though, I ended up dizzy, nauseous and prone.

And classical music? I’ve become friends with very little of it. An energetic classical ditty usually reminds me of a fiend frantically running from law enforcement while crashing through a galvanized garbage can factory. Man, do those classical composers love cymbals!

The only detail of my fantasy smoking jacket/library, etc., that made it into real life is the Black Lab part. Maggie, the younger of our two Black Labs, is now wavering between 12 and 13 years of age. I don’t think she’s ever worried about personal dignity. Her repertoire of eruptions, scratchings and air biscuit launches are normal for a dog, but not for a canine lady of substance. That’s probably why we get along so well.

I would use cultured tones on her, but the closest I ever came to actual cultured speech was in James Bond movies. Watching James Bond was probably where the whole dignity mind trip came from in the first place.

My real older age finds me not in a home library, but in my backyard shed. The smoking jacket has given way to jeans and work boots. I even have a couple of checked flannel shirts in the drawer.

The mental storage room where I keep my dignity has grown consistently smaller over the years.

I’m beginning to think I need a new goal in life.

