Police Blotter: Aug. 7-13

Daily Activity, Prescott Valley Police – Aug. 7-13 (total of 35 calls):
Trespass, Delayed, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69
Fraud, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident Injury, Level 2, in the 7000 block of North Lucky Shoe Way
Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive
Suspicious Act, delayed, in the 4700 block of North Stewart Road
Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Theft, delayed, in the 4500 block of North Desert Flower Circle
Fraud, in the 4900 block of North Harlequin Drive
Theft, Just Occurred, in the 3100 block of North Navajo Drive
Domestic, Just Occurred, in the 8100 block of East Gale Road
Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Windsong Drive
Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 2900 block of North Windsong Drive
Theft, Just Occurred, in the 8200 block of East Loos Drive
Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 7300 block of East Civic Circle
Accident, Injury, in the 8500 block of East Highway 69
Harassment, Delayed, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 3500 block of North Robert Road
Theft, Delayed, in the 7700 block of East Highway 69
Accident, Injury, in the 8400 block of East Long Mesa Drive
Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 8000 block of East Spouse Drive
Fraud, in the 8400 block of East Florentine Road
Narcotics, Just Occurred, in the 1800 block of North Fence Line Drive
Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 2900 block of North Mountain View Drive
Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 9700 block of East Catalina Drive
Accident, Injury, in the 7000 block of East 2nd Street
Officer, Information, in the 7500 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way
Disorderly, In Progress, in the 8700 block of East Tracy Drive
Fraud, in the 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident, Injury, in the 12300 block of East Highway 69
Disorderly, Just Occurred, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69
Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Suspicious Act, Delayed, in the 6100 block of North Wildhorse Drive
Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way
Accident, No Injury, J/O, in the 6600 block of East Highway 69
SUBMIT FEEDBACK