Police Blotter: Aug. 7-13

Daily Activity, Prescott Valley Police – Aug. 7-13 (total of 35 calls):

Trespass, Delayed, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69

Fraud, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

Accident Injury, Level 2, in the 7000 block of North Lucky Shoe Way

Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive

Suspicious Act, delayed, in the 4700 block of North Stewart Road

Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

Theft, delayed, in the 4500 block of North Desert Flower Circle

Fraud, in the 4900 block of North Harlequin Drive

Theft, Just Occurred, in the 3100 block of North Navajo Drive

Domestic, Just Occurred, in the 8100 block of East Gale Road

Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Windsong Drive

Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 2900 block of North Windsong Drive

Theft, Just Occurred, in the 8200 block of East Loos Drive

Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 7300 block of East Civic Circle

Accident, Injury, in the 8500 block of East Highway 69

Harassment, Delayed, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 3500 block of North Robert Road

Theft, Delayed, in the 7700 block of East Highway 69

Accident, Injury, in the 8400 block of East Long Mesa Drive

Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 8000 block of East Spouse Drive

Fraud, in the 8400 block of East Florentine Road

Narcotics, Just Occurred, in the 1800 block of North Fence Line Drive

Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 2900 block of North Mountain View Drive

Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 9700 block of East Catalina Drive

Accident, Injury, in the 7000 block of East 2nd Street

Officer, Information, in the 7500 block of East Highway 69

Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way

Disorderly, In Progress, in the 8700 block of East Tracy Drive

Fraud, in the 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Accident, Injury, in the 12300 block of East Highway 69

Disorderly, Just Occurred, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69

Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

Suspicious Act, Delayed, in the 6100 block of North Wildhorse Drive

Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way

Accident, No Injury, J/O, in the 6600 block of East Highway 69