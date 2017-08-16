Police Blotter: Aug. 7-13

  • Originally Published: August 16, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Daily Activity, Prescott Valley Police – Aug. 7-13 (total of 35 calls):

    Trespass, Delayed, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69

    Fraud, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident Injury, Level 2, in the 7000 block of North Lucky Shoe Way

    Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive

    Suspicious Act, delayed, in the 4700 block of North Stewart Road

    Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Theft, delayed, in the 4500 block of North Desert Flower Circle

    Fraud, in the 4900 block of North Harlequin Drive

    Theft, Just Occurred, in the 3100 block of North Navajo Drive

    Domestic, Just Occurred, in the 8100 block of East Gale Road

    Burglary, Delayed, in the 3100 block of North Windsong Drive

    Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 2900 block of North Windsong Drive

    Theft, Just Occurred, in the 8200 block of East Loos Drive

    Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 7300 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident, Injury, in the 8500 block of East Highway 69

    Harassment, Delayed, in the 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 3500 block of North Robert Road

    Theft, Delayed, in the 7700 block of East Highway 69

    Accident, Injury, in the 8400 block of East Long Mesa Drive

    Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 8000 block of East Spouse Drive

    Fraud, in the 8400 block of East Florentine Road

    Narcotics, Just Occurred, in the 1800 block of North Fence Line Drive

    Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 2900 block of North Mountain View Drive

    Accident, No Injury, Blocking, in the 9700 block of East Catalina Drive

    Accident, Injury, in the 7000 block of East 2nd Street

    Officer, Information, in the 7500 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way

    Disorderly, In Progress, in the 8700 block of East Tracy Drive

    Fraud, in the 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident, Injury, in the 12300 block of East Highway 69

    Disorderly, Just Occurred, in the 7800 block of East Highway 69

    Accident, No Injury, Hit/Run, in the 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Suspicious Act, Delayed, in the 6100 block of North Wildhorse Drive

    Criminal Damage, Delayed, in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way

    Accident, No Injury, J/O, in the 6600 block of East Highway 69

