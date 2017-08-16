Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of August 16, 2017

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild to install new officers

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild is holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive.

This meeting will include installation of the new officers for the year and the guild will make a landscape piece. Attendees should bring one fat quarter and scissors.

There is no charge to attend the meeting and there will be free refreshments. For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

See vehicles, displays, more at Outdoor Adventure Show

Yavapai Broadcasting is hosting the Northern Arizona Outdoor Adventure Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St.

This free two-day outdoor show will include recreational vehicles, toys, trucks, gear and more.

For more information, call 928-634-2286.

Teen Advisory Board crafts programs for area teenagers

The Teen Advisory Board, a group that helps create and plan programs for teenagers at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, meets at 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call Teen Librarian Shelbie Marks at smarks@pvaz.net.

Celebrate Aug. 21 solar eclipse with Astronomy Club

A total eclipse of the sun will be visible in the United States for the first time in nearly 40 years on Monday, Aug. 21. Join the Prescott Astronomy Club and the Prescott Valley Public Library from 9 a.m. to noon on that Monday at the Civic Center Amphitheater, 7401 E. Civic Circle, to learn why solar eclipses happen and experience the event safely.

Free solar eclipse glasses will be given to attendees.

For more information, call 928-759-6188.

Kids Code Club canceled until Aug. 25

The Prescott Valley Public Library Kids Code Club has been canceled until Friday, Aug. 25.

For more information, call Anne Pieszak at 928-759-3044.

Get tickets to Western Collectibles gun show

The Western Collectibles and Firearms Gun Show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Featuring antique firearms, black powder firearms, modern firearms, Old West memorabilia, gun cleaning supplies, gun parts, gun accessories, knives books and more, tickets are $8 at the door. Buying a ticket on Saturday gets attendees in free on Sunday.

Preschool Story Time at library canceled

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Preschool Story Time program has been canceled until September.

For more information, call the Children’s Library at 928-759-3044.

Enjoy free Frontier Brass concert on Saturday

The Frontier Brass, Fort Huachuca’s brass band, will be in Prescott Valley for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Circle.

Presented by the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission, there will also be a food vendor on site for attendees to enjoy while they take in the free show.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Yavapai College soccer kicks it next week

Yavapai College soccer team will face off against the Chandler-Gilbert Community College soccer team at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace, Prescott Valley.

The team also has games against Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and against Glendale Community College at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets on sale for Country Music Hall of Fame event

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include San Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry Wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail and W.O. “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advance purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Town seeks volunteers for Culture Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Library Board of Trustees.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents affected by the post-fire flooding from monsoons that began July 19, 2017, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Linda McMahon has announced.

SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request that SBA received from Gov. Doug A. Ducey on Aug. 1. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the Arizona counties of Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yavapai.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Arizona District Director Robert Blaney.

SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers; no appointment is necessary:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center - Mayer Recreation Center, 10001 S. Wicks Ave., Mayer, AZ 86333; Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closes 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.