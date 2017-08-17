Prescott Valley man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

Prescott Valley police arrested a man on Aug. 8 and charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors after he allegedly downloaded child pornography.

Police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the porn was being downloaded at an address in Prescott Valley, said Jerry Ferguson, PVPD spokesman.

Investigators established that the activity was occurring at a home in the 3700 block of Valorie Drive, served a search warrant, and seized “numerous electronic and mobile devices,” Ferguson said.

Police arrested Gregory Harris, 30, booked him into the Camp Verde jail and charged him with sexual exploitation.