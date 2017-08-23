EPA finishes residential aspect of Superfund site

Dewey-Humboldt residents living within the Humboldt Superfund Site no longer have to worry about contaminated yards because the Environmental Protection Agency has finished the residential aspect of the site, said Project Manager Jeff Dhont at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The agency sampled nearly 600 yards and cleaned up a total of 50, taking 10-20 samples per yard and scanning the dirt with a fluorescence spectrometer, Dhont said, stating the primary two metals they were looking for were arsenic and lead tailings. Tailings are ground ore left after the ore with the metals of interest are taken out and having those metals taken from the ground and made into a powder that can easily move and expose people is a concern, he said.

“Our coverage of the residential areas was quite extensive,” Dhont said. “We tried to get every residential property within the area of potential site impact.”

Less than 5 percent of the yards the EPA looked at posed any significant health risks and of the two tailing metals, lead was the driving contaminant, as wherever there was elevated arsenic, the lead was already significantly elevated, he said.

Some yards were not addressed at this stage of the cleanup, Dhont said, explaining that they’re on the floodplain. Those will be addressed when the EPA does the greater cleanup, he said, commenting that they are sitting right on the gulch and the next big storm could wash away any efforts.

To properly clean up the yards, EPA crews dug to a depth of one foot and took out the topsoil, Dhont said.

“That’s the soil that people could come in contact with. When we do our risk calculations, we assume someone’s in contact with soil for a very long time,” he said. “We assume they live at their house for a long time.”

At one foot, confirmation samples were taken to see if there’s still high levels and some yards involved going a little deeper, Dhont said.

However, there were 13 yards that were not sufficiently clean even at significant depth and the EPA did not have funds to dig completely to the bottom, he said.

As such, those yards received a warning marker, also called a “Snowfence,” before replacing the soil, Dhont said.

Yards not marked are completely clean and there should be unrestricted use, Dhont said. On the other hand, yards with the warning marker have some restrictions, such as procedures that need to be taken when digging, he said.

The process for that is laying tarps to separate the soils, putting the clean soil above the barrier on one tarp and the material from below the barrier on the other, Dhont said, noting it’s important to not mix the soil. When replacing, the contaminated soil should be put back first, he said.

“We don’t want this to get re-spread out somehow over the surface,” Dhont said. “We want it to go back in the hole.”

Looking ahead, the EPA is working on a feasibility study and looking at a variety of different options some of which are screened out because they’re either not feasible enough or won’t work, he said.

The agency will end up with a final set of options with detailed benefits and drawbacks and will want to get input as soon as possible on what the residents see as the best option, Dhont said.

With four million cubic yards of material, it’s not a simple problem, but it is moving along, he said.