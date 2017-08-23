‘Libby’ reading app streamlines digital experience

The Libby reading app does it all to streamline the digital reading experience, said Prescott Valley Public Library Adult Services Library Assistant Carol Swenson, noting that it works more like an app than the Overdrive app.

“It didn’t function like an app usually does. You don’t have to worry about your Amazon account or your Apple iTunes account,” Swenson said, commenting that when reading on a Kindle with the Overdrive app, checking out the book means going to the Amazon account and downloading the book while returning it involved going into the account’s manage content and devices section to return it. However with Libby it’s “one touch … it will do the same thing no matter what device you have.”

Libby is very user-friendly and simple to use, only needing one touch to search for, check out, read and return books, she said.

To introduce people to the Libby app, the Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Meet Libby workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Glassford Hill Room. Swenson said she encourages people to come to the workshop because there, attendees will be able to set Libby up on whatever device they read on, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet or computer screen. There is a limited number of spaces available for the workshop, she said.

“We want everybody to leave there with Libby on their device and then feel comfortable to use it,” Swenson said.

Those who read on a computer that doesn’t take apps don’t need to worry though, because the Overdrive App isn’t going away, Swenson said. At the same time, Overdrive is encouraging changing over to Libby, she said.

Further, if anyone can’t go to the workshop, the library has handouts at its community event display and they can go to Overdrive where they’ll see graphics, demonstrations and a video, Swenson said, adding people can even call her at 928-759-6193.

Swenson remarked how much she loves technology and how it’s able to assist in her reading wherever she is.

“I usually have at least one audio book, one e-book and two or three paper books going at the same time,” she said. “It makes it easy. I take it to the gym on my phone and then when I log into my laptop or my Kindle at home, picks right up where I left off.”

To register for the Meet Libby workshop, call Jennifer Kim at 928-759-6188.