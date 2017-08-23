Meth arrests in PV on the rise

Arrests for methamphetamine abuse are on the rise in Prescott Valley, said Prescott Valley Police Public Information Officer Jerry Ferguson, noting that though he didn’t have percentages or statistics for past years available to him, there have been a total of 87 arrests for abuse of the drug between Jan. 1 and Aug. 20 this year.

Of that number, 12 of those arrests were for the sale of the substance while 75 were for abuse, Ferguson said.

“It’s amazed me, just as I look at the patrol log every day, we’re doing two, three, four arrests a week. Many of them because of traffic stops and the K-9 unit alerting and searching the vehicle and locating it,” he said, remarking that while methamphetamine abuse in Prescott Valley isn’t as high as heroin, both of those are growing.

“Heroin and meth are our two most common illegal narcotic arrests.”

One recent case is that of Lenora Swaney and JD Knight, two Prescott Valley residents who were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 1, after Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives confirmed the two were involved in the sale of methamphetamines, according to a recent news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Many times, PVPD will take initial action and then notify PANT on many of its calls, Ferguson said. Since May, PANT detectives have provided assistance on 25 incidents in Prescott Valley and PANT was the primary investigative agency in some of those cases, according to a statement by PANT Commander Lt. Nate Auvenshine with PANT Public Information Officer Dwight D’Evelyn.

“Over the past year, PANT has been the primary agency for 31 sales cases in Prescott Valley specifically,” the statement said. “The sales cases generally relate to multiple classifications of drugs, and many include methamphetamines.”

The most common form of methamphetamine PVPD usually finds is crystal, meaning it’s being cooked up and made available, Ferguson said. At the same time, the department does find the substance in its powder form as well as medication.

Inside Swaney and Knight’s home on the 4700 block of Socorro Drive, PANT detectives found about six grams of methamphetamine as well as numerous items of paraphernalia such as a scale with residue, plastic bags usually used for packaging, methamphetamine pipes, oxycodone pills and accounting paperwork to document sales, the news release stated.

Most of what’s being done to lessen the number of methamphetamine cases involving both users and sellers has to do with the enforcement aspect, Ferguson said. There are always the education programs going on, but the people already into it aren’t generally interested in education, he said. Following those arrests, it’s up to the courts, Ferguson said.

Six grams of methamphetamine is treated just as equally as one gram, said Yavapai County Chief Deputy County Attorney Dennis McGrane. At one point in time, there were threshold amounts for methamphetamine, but things change over time and these days, it’s not the quantity that matters.

“There’s nothing in the law with regard to methamphetamines that differentiates between different amounts,” he said, adding that the punishment “would be up to the judge’s discretion.”

Swaney and Knight were arrested with various charges, including Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and the two were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center with a bond of $10,000 for Swaney and $34,000 for Knight, authorities said.

Efforts made by PANT have had an impact on meth use and sales in Prescott Valley, according to the statement by Auvenshine with D’Evelyn.

“When dealers set up in a residential neighborhood, the quality of life for those nearby is immediately affected,” the statement said. “PANT detectives have had a significant effect around the country shutting down these operations and restoring relative peace to those impacted.”