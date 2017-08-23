One Man's Rant: Nectar of the gods, or something else?

I’m not sure this column has ever had a real purpose, but today’s investigative reporting intends to clear up the issue of … ambrosia.

I think I only scanned the Cliff Notes of it in high school, but Homer, in the Odyssey and the Iliad, defines three uses for ambrosia: the food of the Olympians, a corpse treatment salve, and a perfume to cover up the smell of uncured seal skins.

Now don’t be unduly concerned. There are no more embalming or seal skin references in today’s column. The ambrosia I’m talking about is the pedestrian salad variety. Ambrosia salad is a non-threatening summertime desert, normally made with pineapple, oranges and shredded coconut.

I mention these ingredients since I was enjoying a few spoonsful of said desert last night when I happened to notice the official ingredient description on the container. Twenty-four lines of multi-syllabic word salad later, my eyes were tearing and my head was swimming.

Some government agency probably thought all this information would be helpful. It wasn’t. For example, the words, “partially hydrogenated” were tossed about like old coats at a rummage sale. There was at least one Ester and one Ethyl in attendance. The only missing auxiliary members were Madge, Blanch and Agnes who might have been in the kitchen preparing the lime Jell-O mold. Ester’s brother, Mono Ester, even made an appearance.

Glycerides were of the “mono” and “di” types and at the end of the first paragraph some monoglycerides were unfortunate enough to be acetylated. I don’t even want to speculate how uncomfortable that was. Other popular constituents were various versions of sodium: disodium phosphate, sodium citrate, sodium caseinate, tetrasodium pyrophosphate and sodium metabisulfate

Just for grins, I actually did some minimal research on sodium metabisulfate. Turns out it’s mighty handy to have on the shelf. In concentrated form, it can be used to remove tree stumps and to extract gold from auric acid. In the oil and gas industry, sodium metabisulfate serves as a corrosion inhibitor/oxygen scavenger. It also quenches chlorine residuals in water treatment applications. My all-time favorite benefit application, however, is that it chemically reduces hexavalent chromium to trivalent chromium which can then be precipitated and removed from an aqueous waste stream in waste treatment operations. I have absolutely no idea what all this gibberish means. Since I ingested this stuff in the ambrosia salad I ate, there may be some serious extracting, scavenging, quenching and reducing going on in my lower tracks at this very moment. May the gods smile favorably upon my remains.

As I concluded my analysis, there were only three things missing in the make-up of the ambrosia salad: a filet of fenny snake, an instep from an old Nike tennis shoe and two ounces of fur of bat.

I now have only three minor questions to ask: 1. Who the hell took the time and had the interest to concoct this particular ambrosia salad recipe? 2. Did the preparation of the recipe require a witch’s cauldron, whispered incantations and a full moon? 3. Now that I’ve put all these chemicals into my aged body, what’s my prognosis?

So far, I’m feeling fine. I’m probably just a little too sensitive and am worrying for no good reason. Bottom line, though, my ambrosia salad experience has changed the way I live. From now on; my ingredient label reading days are over!

If my column doesn’t appear in next week’s edition, I’ve either gone to my final reward or back to the store to buy some more ambrosia salad!

