People & Places: Prescott Valley quilters learn from each other

Since 2015, the Prescott Valley Quilters Club has been meeting at the Prescott Valley Public Library and although its members are all at different skill levels, they all keep on learning new things from each other every time they come, said member Gale Lovelady. Though many in the club might call themselves novices, the club does have some award-winning quilters in its ranks, Lovelady said.

“For the most part, we all learn new stuff and every time we come here, we learn new stuff from each other,” she said. “We all feel like we’re still learning, except that some people are learning how to accept first prize.”



The club accepts all comers, even if they’ve never done any quilting before, Lovelady said, commenting that there’s very few places for beginning quilters to go as many classes in the area are mostly for people who have passed the beginner stage. All questions are answered too, she said, mentioning one member who comes in, always with something new she’s trying out and even pulls up YouTube tutorials for it, she said.

Quilting is an expensive to get into though, as fabric and the tools to do it cost quite a bit, Lovelady said. Sometimes, someone might come in and not do any quilting but might come back with something the next time they’re there.

All the projects made at the Prescott Valley Quilters Club are individual and can be done by hand or machine, Lovelady said. Some members do make charity quilts and quilts for foster children, bringing up how some make quilts out of fabric provided for by the Mountain Top Quilters Guild and one member has a friend with foster children who provides the fabric and gets a quilt back.

“It’s on an individual basis,” she said, adding that though the club is not affiliated with the guild, a lot of members’ quilts did go to the guild, who gave away almost 500 quilts last year. “As individuals, some of us belong and the guild is good about hauling off charity quilts and getting them to where they belong.”

The club meets the first and third Fridays of every month from 9 a.m. to noon in the Prescott Valley Public Library. Anyone interested can come at any time during those hours, Lovelady said.

For more information about the Prescott Valley Quilters Club, contact Genie Holt at libraryquilters.com.