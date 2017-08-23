Police Blotter: Aug. 14-20

  • Originally Published: August 23, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Daily Activity Prescott Valley Police, Aug. 14-20, (52 calls):

    Domestic In Progress, 7000 block of East Pueblo Ave.

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7300 block of East Florentine Road

    Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 2900 block of North Robert Road

    Theft Just Occurred, 6900 block of East Panther Path

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic In Progress, 8800 block of East Westward Way

    Accident Injury Level 2, 2400 block of North Stoneridge Drive

    Disorderly Delayed, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive

    Noise Disturbance, 5200 block of North Village Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4100 block of North Tonto Way

    Theft Delayed, 7800 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way

    Fraud, 3900 block of North Civic Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Theft Just Occurred, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way

    Fraud, 7900 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Just Occurred, 3100 block of North Navajo Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 5600 block of North Pawnee Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3800 block of North Lynx Lake Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 3800 block of North Lynx Lake Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 3300 block of North Lynx Lake Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 2900 block of North Mountain View Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way

    Burglary Delayed, 9400 block of East Florentine Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 8000 block of East Dana Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 12200 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8000 block of East Spouse Drive

    Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Spouse Drive

    Theft Delayed, 6100 block of North Moonlight Way

    Burglary Delayed, 3500 block of North Pleasant View Drive

    Domestic In Progress, 4700 block of North Raven Drive

    Accident Injury Level 2, 2900 block of North Robert Road

    Burglary Delayed, 3700 block of North Zircon Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 2500 block of North Stoneridge Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 4500 block of North Miner Road

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 5800 block of East Highway 69

    Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 12700 block of East Bradshaw Mountain Road

    Domestic Just Occurred, 8800 block of East Rowel Drive

    Assault Just Occurred, 4000 block of North Gelding Drive

    Juvenile Offense, 7300 block of East Conestoga Way

