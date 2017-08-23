Police Blotter: Aug. 14-20

Daily Activity Prescott Valley Police, Aug. 14-20, (52 calls):
Domestic In Progress, 7000 block of East Pueblo Ave.
Accident No Injury J/O, 7300 block of East Florentine Road
Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury Blocking, 2900 block of North Robert Road
Theft Just Occurred, 6900 block of East Panther Path
Accident No Injury J/O, 3300 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Domestic In Progress, 8800 block of East Westward Way
Accident Injury Level 2, 2400 block of North Stoneridge Drive
Disorderly Delayed, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive
Noise Disturbance, 5200 block of North Village Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4100 block of North Tonto Way
Theft Delayed, 7800 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way
Fraud, 3900 block of North Civic Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Theft Just Occurred, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way
Fraud, 7900 block of East Highway 69
Theft Just Occurred, 3100 block of North Navajo Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 5600 block of North Pawnee Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3800 block of North Lynx Lake Drive
Burglary Delayed, 3800 block of North Lynx Lake Drive
Burglary Delayed, 3300 block of North Lynx Lake Drive
Burglary Delayed, 2900 block of North Mountain View Drive
Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4700 block of North Tonto Way
Burglary Delayed, 9400 block of East Florentine Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 8000 block of East Dana Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 12200 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8000 block of East Spouse Drive
Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Spouse Drive
Theft Delayed, 6100 block of North Moonlight Way
Burglary Delayed, 3500 block of North Pleasant View Drive
Domestic In Progress, 4700 block of North Raven Drive
Accident Injury Level 2, 2900 block of North Robert Road
Burglary Delayed, 3700 block of North Zircon Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 2500 block of North Stoneridge Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 4500 block of North Miner Road
Accident No Injury Blocking, 5800 block of East Highway 69
Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 12700 block of East Bradshaw Mountain Road
Domestic Just Occurred, 8800 block of East Rowel Drive
Assault Just Occurred, 4000 block of North Gelding Drive
Juvenile Offense, 7300 block of East Conestoga Way
