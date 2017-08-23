Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of August 23, 2017

Sign up for NAZ Suns Hype Crew

The Northern Arizona Suns are looking for enthusiastic applicants interested in joining the team’s hype crew for the upcoming season.

Crew members are responsible for keeping the crowd energetic and entertained as well as preparing and executing in-game promotions, timeouts and game day events, such as selecting contestants, throwing out T-shirts and performing short choreographed routines.

Ideal individuals are energetic, outgoing and have experience performing or speaking in public. Applicants must be 18 or older and able to attend all Northern Arizona Suns home games and be willing to work at other team events around the community.

Anyone interested in joining should sign up by Thursday, Aug. 31, at northernarizona.gleague.nba.com/hype-crew-application.

Learn to photograph wildlife in Arizona

The Prescott Photography Group is meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

In a program titled “Photographing Arizona’s Wildlife: When, Where and How,” Bruce Taubert will share 35 years of his images from all over the state of Arizona and will describe specific locations to take the best images, how he took those images and take questions about Arizona’s wildlife and topography.

Taubert has photographed almost every species of animals in the state.

For more information, contact Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com

Get tech help at the library Sept. 1

If you struggle with technology, the Prescott Valley Public Library staff are available to help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the Library PC Lab.

Staff can help with issues for email, downloading apps, basic computer skills, phones, tablets and social media.

No registration is required and those seeking help should bring their own device or use the library computers.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Quilt Guild to install new officers

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild is holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive.

This meeting will include installation of the new officers for the year and the guild will make a landscape piece. Attendees should bring one fat quarter and scissors.

There is no charge to attend the meeting and there will be free refreshments. For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Kids Code Club canceled until Aug. 25

The Prescott Valley Public Library Kids Code Club has been canceled until Friday, Aug. 25.

For more information, call Anne Pieszak at 928-759-3044.

Preschool Story Time canceled

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Preschool Story Time program has been canceled until September.

For more information, call the Children’s Library at 928-759-3044.

YC soccer plays in PV this week

Yavapai College soccer team will face off against the Chandler-Gilbert Community College soccer team at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Mountain Valley Park.

The team also has a game against Glendale Community College at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets on sale for Country Music event

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include San Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail and W.O. “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advanced purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Town seeks volunteers for arts commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Library Board of Trustees.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Fundraiser to fight disease Aug. 29

Gabby’s Grill will host a fundraiser for Erdheim-Chester Disease, an extremely rare disorder, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at its location at 2982 N. Park Ave. #B, in Prescott Valley.

The restaurant will give 25 percent of the bill for meals purchased during that time frame to the Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance.

This disease can affect many different organs of the body by producing an excess of specific cells whose normal function is to fight infections. Unless successful treatment is found, organ failure can result.

Prescott Valley resident Leslie Adler, one of about 500 people in the world diagnosed with ECD, discovered she had the disease in 2009. The five-year survival rate is about 68 percent; current long-term survival rates look more promising.

Information provided by Leslie and Richard Adler.

Ham radio licensing test Sept. 9

Would you like to get a “ham” radio license in 2017? The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club can help.

If you are ready, the next license test will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Testing is offered for all classes of amateur radio license. The location is the Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. The building is behind the outdoor hockey rink.

For more information or to pre-register (strongly recommended), visit our website, www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec. Follow the steps to use the online pre-registration form.

Or, contact us for information on licensing study classes; classes@w7yrc.org; or write to Yavapai Amateur Radio Club, P.O. Box 11994, Prescott, Arizona 86304.

Sweet Corn harvest, party Sept. 2-3

The Sweet Corn Harvest Party is right around the corner! Join Mortimer Farms and the Yavapai Food Bank on Sept. 2 and 3 for a huge harvest celebration.

For $10 per person and two non-perishable food items (children 2 and younger get in free) each attendee will enjoy the entire park, and a special harvest meal, plus hay rides, and Sweet Corn competitions.

This year the Harvest Meal will include a pulled pork sandwiches or hot dog, two farm fresh sides, dessert, and a drink.

The 2017 Sweet Corn Harvest Party includes music, farm-inspired rides, zip lines, barrel train, straw maze, animals, and more.

Visit Mortimer Farm’s website, MortimerFarmsAZ.com to purchase tickets.