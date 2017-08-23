Prescott Valley Chamber

It was Town Council time Thursday night and Chamber Membership Services Manager Brady Cabral had the pleasure of formally introducing Dawn Wasowicz and her business Rafter Eleven to the Mayor and Council members. There is always something going on in Prescott Valley and the Chamber is excited to have Rafter Eleven as part of its ever-growing business community. Find Rafter Eleven located at 2985 N Centre St Ste. B. 928-227-2050. They offer a wide variety of oils, spices, drinks and more. While you’re there get a coffee or homemade scone, and tell them we sent you!