Dunkin’ Donuts may be in PV by Christmas

Dunkin’ Donuts may be in Prescott Valley by the holiday season, said Prescott Valley Community Development Director Richard Parker following unanimous approval of the final development plan by the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Once built, the Dunkin’ Donuts will be at the corner of Glassford Hill Road and Centre Court, a location that makes it strategically located due to the amount of early morning traffic to the area, Parker said. Franchisee Paul Foust spoke highly of the location as well as Prescott Valley, noting when he had one store in Arizona a couple years ago, he purchased the rights to develop in Phoenix and northern Arizona, picking the latter because of his contacts in Prescott Valley and Prescott.

“We just desperately wanted to be in that town, we think it’s a great town,” he said of Prescott Valley. “We went up and down the main street there and frankly, when you go up Glassford Hill and you just see how electric it is, it’s new, it’s vibrant, there’s traffic all day, there’s cinemas, it’s by the Prescott Valley (Civic Center) and the road itself bends past the hotel. I thought that area was great.”

The building will have a drive-thru and its most accommodating access is adjacent to the Hampton Inn. There are exit opportunities both onto Glassford Hill Road and into the private driveway then back to Glassford Hill Road, Parker said.

Foust did do a traffic impact analysis, which showed no negative effects on the area’s traffic flow, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis. As such, there are no traffic concerns and it won’t be a problem, Davis said.

Though he was unsure as to how much sales tax Dunkin’ Donuts could bring into the Town, Parker did say it would garner a considerable amount.

“They don’t break it down. They have retail and they have a couple of areas they break it into,” he said. “If it’s general retail, it goes into a big lump.”

Councilmember Mary Mallory brought up a conversation with a resident asking about the location of the incoming Dunkin’ Donuts and when it was expected and mentioned a trip she took the Eastern United States, remarking they are everywhere. There are a lot of people who have moved to Prescott Valley from the East Coast that are excited about Dunkin’ Donuts coming, Mallory said.

Foust said Prescott Valley was his first northern Arizona decision, commenting that the decision was based on a lot of factors.

“It’s new and fresh and clean and electric and we just loved that. We’ll be in Prescott too, we’ve been looking for a year and a half, but we wanted to start there,” he said, also stating he hopes to have it completed by the holiday season. “We’re gunning for Christmas.”

Other planned locations for Dunkin’ Donuts in northern Arizona include stores in Kingman, Bullhead City and Cottonwood, Foust said.

There are already stores in Flagstaff and Payson.