Rare disease fundraiser Aug. 29 at Gabby’s Grill

Gabby’s Grill will host a fundraiser for Erdheim-Chester disease, an extremely rare disorder, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at its location at 2982 N. Park Ave. #B, in Prescott Valley.

The restaurant will give 25 percent of the bill for meals purchased during that time frame to the Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance.

This disease can affect many different organs of the body by producing an excess of specific cells whose normal function is to fight infections. Unless successful treatment is found, organ failure can result.

Prescott Valley resident Leslie Adler, one of about 500 people in the world diagnosed with ECD, discovered she had the disease in 2009. The five-year survival rate is about 68 percent; current long-term survival rates look more promising.

Information provided by Leslie and Richard Adler.