School board approves simulator location

The Prescott Valley Police Department wants to train officers in a shooting simulator in an unused Glassford Hill Middle School classroom, but promise they won’t disrupt school activities.

Discussing an intergovernmental agreement between the Humboldt Unified School District and the Town of Prescott Valley, HUSD Governing Board President Richard Adler said he was looking for assurances that noise from the facility wouldn’t interrupt students’ learning.



At the same time, during the discussion, Board Member Dr. Dina Battaglia inquired how the space housing the simulator would be secured from student access.

The simulator is in a classroom that’s not being used on a wing of the campus not being used, said HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter, mentioning that the agreement specifically states there will be no interference with district activities, meaning if the simulator was used at all during school hours, said use would be very limited.

Further, the room is a former woodshop room, said GHMS Principal Melissa Tannehill.

“If we could have band saws and all these types of loud equipment going on and it did not disrupt the educational process at that time, I really don’t foresee this simulator being something that the students are really going to interact with in any way,” Tannehill said, adding that the only classroom close to it usually involves interactive hands-on experiments and the students are loud. “That room was built with the intention of having noise. It’s four cement walls and there’s nothing above it.”

The simulator will be used to train recruits assigned to the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, Streeter said, commenting the middle school was chosen due to its proximity to the NARTA training center. It works for both parties because of the convenience factor for PVPD and the fact that the space is isolated from the rest of the campus, he said. The noise volume can be controlled as well, Streeter said.

As for making sure students won’t be able to access the simulator, there’s a door on the inside of the building that opens into a hallway and it will remain locked at all times, Streeter said. Also, if there’s questions about why those officers are on campus, Tannehill said many of the officers in the community have children that attend GHMS and others come for school checks.

“They do come onto our campus with live rounds every day. They’re here to protect and serve our community,” she said. “If they’re asked why they’re here, they’re here to protect and serve our community and to be training to do so.”

The classroom is a perfect fit for the simulator, valued at $277,230, said PVPD Lt. Patrick Ruiz at the Thursday, July 13, Prescott Valley Town Council regular meeting, noting that it didn’t cost any funds to modify the room and NARTA will pay the maintenance and operational costs. It’ll provide training in firearms marksmanship, judgmental shooting scenarios, de-escalation skills and virtual training experience to make it so officers are better trained to respond to high-risk critical calls or know how to successfully communicate with someone to de-escalate situations, Ruiz said.

The board approved the intergovernmental agreement and after the meeting, Adler said he spoke with Tannehill.

“We’re going to have a meeting there in October and I’m doing a school visit as well … in early October, so I’ll have a couple of chances to go see it in action,” he said. “I think we’ve done our due diligence.”

The agreement can be terminated within 30 days for any reason by any party, said Streeter, stating if the simulator is found to be disruptive to the educational environment, it will be terminated and the school district would work with the Town of Prescott Valley to find another place.