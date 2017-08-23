Viewpoint Channelization phase three approved

Prescott Valley residents living along the Viewpoint corridor shouldn’t find themselves having any problems getting home during monsoons thanks to the recently excavated Viewpoint Channel, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis, noting that the channel was built because there were access and water management problems.

“A couple years ago, we had a big storm before these improvements and a car washed off the roadway and the fire department went and had to save a resident that lived in one of those apartments,” Davis said. “Those homes and structures weren’t at risk as much, but the access to them was at risk … we needed better stormwater management.”

Phase two of the Viewpoint Channelization was completed earlier this year and involved the excavation of the channel, Davis said at a Prescott Valley Town Council meeting last year. Phase three, which involves piping the channel and an intergovernmental agreement with Yavapai County, was approved at the council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The cost for phase three is $800,000 which Davis said is funded by the countywide tax levy collected by the Yavapai County Flood Control District. Also approved were funds for the Viewpoint Drive, Spouse Drive Intersection Improvements and FEMA Re-mapping projects. Listing more than one project in agreements is something town staff started last year in order to have a little bit of flexibility if there was money left over, said Prescott Valley Engineering Division Manager Ron Pine. Phase two received $500,000 and since it was only going to come in around $300,000, other projects were listed to utilize the leftover money, Pine said.

The channel is eight feet deep and 20 feet wide, Davis said.

“This’ll run a 100-year storm,” he said, commenting that there were no problems when it came to this year’s monsoons. “Since we built phase one, we haven’t had any problems with those residents and access to their homes. This year we’ve had good monsoon rains, but no access issues and no structures have taken on water.”

It’s a great project, said Councilmember Michael Whiting at the Aug. 10 council meeting, stating he’s happy to see what progress the town has been making over the last three or four years.

“I think it’s important to our community,” Whiting said, remarking there have been some areas that have been impacted and the town is mitigating that. “I love the fact that we’re coordinating, or collaborating, with Yavapai County as well.”