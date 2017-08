2017 Fall Preview Capsule: Bradshaw Mountain Volleyball

Bradshaw Mountain Volleyball

Conference: 4A

Region: Grand Canyon

2016 Record: 4-13

2016 State Playoffs: DNQ

Coach: Natali Sobczak, fifth year

2017 Players to Watch: Nikala Calia, Peyton Bradshaw, Jordan Moser, Mailani Manuel, Sydney Rittershaus, Reillie Smith, Saylor Ford, Rylee Bundrick.

2017 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/28 Moon Valley W, 3-0

8/29 Mingus Union! 6 p.m.

8/31 at Tempe 6 p.m.

9/5 at Est. Foothills 6 p.m.

9/9 at Billings Tour.^ 8 a.m.

9/12 at Cactus Shad. 6 p.m.

9/14 Prescott! 6 p.m.

9/19 at Mingus Union! 6 p.m.

9/21 at Coconino! 6 p.m.

9/26 Flagstaff! 6 p.m.

9/28 Lee Williams! 6 p.m.

10/3 at Mohave! 6 p.m.

10/4 Metro Tech 6 p.m.

10/9 at Prescott! 6 p.m.

10/17 Coconino! 6 p.m.

10/19 at Flagstaff! 6 p.m.

10/24 at Lee Williams! 6 p.m.

10/26 Mohave! 6 p.m.

10/31 4A State Playoffs TBA

11/2 4A State Playoffs TBA

11/7 4A State Semis TBA

11/9 4A State Champ. TBA

All home matches at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley

! 4A Grand Canyon Region match

^ Greenway High School in Phoenix