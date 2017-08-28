Prep Volleyball: Bears open season with 3-0 sweep of Rockets

Mailani Manuel had six kills, Peyton Bradshaw chipped in with eight aces and the Bradshaw Mountain volleyball team opened the 2017 season with a 3-0 sweep over Moon Valley on Monday night.

McKell Clifford recorded six assists and five ace serves, while Saylor Ford had seven assists for the Bears, which made quick work of the Rockets (0-1, 0-0 4A West Valley) at home in Prescott Valley with victories in game one (25-10), game two (25-9) and three (25-8) for the sweep.

Bradshaw Mountain (1-0, 0-0 4A Grand Canyon) is looking to bounce back from a four-win season in power point matches last fall. The Bears won their first three matches of 2016, but stumbled to a 1-13 record the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain wraps up its two-match home stand to begin the season tonight as they play host to rival Mingus in both club’s Grand Canyon region opener.

Mingus (0-0, 0-0 4A Grand Canyon) also struggled last season, finishing 4-13 overall in power point games.

Official start time tonight in Prescott Valley is set for 6 p.m.

