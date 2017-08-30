Anarchy reigns at Event Center

Danny Hilton and Jeff Fletcher have a score to settle, having rattled the cage twice before with both men earning a win.

On Saturday, the two will face off a third and final time at Aggression Session: Anarchy.

This is the second Aggression Session MMA at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Founder and principal Jody Murphy said the first show was great with a really warm welcome. Further, though the last time saw trouble finding sponsors, the cage is completely filled out this time, Murphy said.

“I get the impression that they were just trying to feel it out and that we were legitimate and we’re actually going to be doing a show,” he said, noting that now, “I walk into businesses just to hand them my posters, they recognize me and the show. That’s pretty cool. I’m pretty happy about that.”

Not only that, but this show will definitely be better than the last with a new matchmaker by the name of “Rollin’” Nolan Hyland, Murphy said, commenting he’s excited for every single bout. Hyland is a former fighter and owner of the Rage in the Cage series.

Tickets for the fights, starting at 7 p.m., start at $25 for loge and for the third row and up for arena seats, $45 for first and second row arena seats, $66 for floor seats, $86 for a seat at a private table and $450 for all six seats at a private table. Tickets are available online at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Prescott Valley Event Center is located at 3201 N. Main St.

On the card is Danny Diaz vs Taylor Waters; Oscar Martinez vs Miguel Lugo; Paul Oraha vs Alex Belongia; Zane Davis vs Serio Gonzalez; Rodrigo Cantabrana vs. Dillon McDevitt; Asa Stock vs Mike Owens; Ryan Sluder vs Mario Bejarnaro; Clayton Carpenter vs Ceasar Castenada; Gabriel Rodriguez vs Peter James Quezada; Jose Palencia vs Isaac Camarillo; Kevin Barerena vs Titus Holmes; Ed “Wild” West vs Gilberto “El Azteca” Aguilar in a co-main event title fight; and Danny Hilton vs Jeff Fletcher in the main event title fight for the lightweight title.

This is the third fight between Hilton and Fletcher after the former won their first fight by submission and the latter won the second fight by decision, Murphy said, remarking that Hilton fought the second and third rounds of the second fight with a broken hand.

“This one’s going to be who’s actually the champ here and then to top it off, Danny’s defending the title belt,” he said. “Rubber match and a title fight. I think they’re both going to fight with everything they have.”

Fletcher said he’s been fighting for roughly seven or eight years and stated that training for the fight has been good. In preparation for this fight, he’s been making a few adjustments, looking back at his fights with Hilton and taking notes, he said.

While in the cage, Fletcher said he just relaxes, lets his training and instincts take over and just goes with the flow.

“Nothing more, nothing less,” he said. “No anger, no fear, none of those other emotions. Just deep breaths.”