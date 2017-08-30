Chamber has gone to the dogs

Great Friday with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, which did a “Brady Boost” at the Yavapai Humane Society just a day before its Clear the Shelters name your price adoption event. Included are Gloria Grose, operations and events manager; Jocelyn Bouchard, executive director of Yavapai Humane; Marnie Rasure Uhl, president and CEO; and Brady Cabral, membership services manager. Also pictured are Marnie and Gloria’s newly adopted Furry Friends, Bailey and Dollie. The Yavapai Humane Society is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott. 928-445-2666.