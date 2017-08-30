Corridor Briefs: Week of Aug. 30, 2017

NEW YOUTH PROGRAM is doing well at the Cordes Lakes at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Many plants were started at the gardening portion of the event. If interested, just arrive or leave your name and phone number on the answering machine at the Community Center, 928-632-9769. Activities are from noon to 4 p.m. and will be gardening, crafts, games and more.

ROCK PAINTING has moved to Cordes Lakes Community Center and will be held on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Over 700 rocks have been placed nationwide, with the Mayer logo on the bottom. Painted rocks are hidden, logged on Facebook, and when found they are acknowledged and either kept or relocated with information again logged on Facebook. Come join the fun and search for painted rocks.

Family Fun is this year’s theme for Cordes Lakes Days on Sept. 16 and there are plans to have a parade, games and contests. Either come to the Planners Meetings on Tuesdays or call 928-632-9769 and leave a message that you would like to help. Needed are volunteers to help with children’s games, adults games, the bake sale (along with contributions to sell) a pie/cake contest, cooking baking contest for children younger than 12, a parade coordinator, and for many other events. The parade will start at Henry Cordes Park at 9 a.m., east on Stagecoach and South on Cordes Lakes Drive. It will end at the Community Center.

Produce will be Sept. 20 and 28. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close – and locked – at 9 a.m.

American Legion Post 122 meetings will resume on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.

U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Mon/Fri 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.