HUSD raises sub wages

The school district is giving its substitute teachers more money and none of them are in danger of losing their jobs following the raise, say district officials.

All the districts are looking for substitutes right now, said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jim Bogner, who noted at the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that prior to the raise, the wages were $75 per day and $90 per day for long-term substitutes.

The recommendation was to increase those rates to $85 per day and $100 per day for long-term substitute teachers following the minimum wage law and in order to remain competitive, Bogner said.

“We’ve calculated this out,” he said. “Those rates at seven hours per day, we will be above the minimum wage as of Jan. 2020 and we will be competitive with our surrounding districts.”

It was a unanimous decision to approve the raise, with Governing Board President Richard Adler stating that remaining competitive with nearby districts is important.

None of the district’s 68 substitute teachers will be let go in the wake of the increase, Bogner said, commenting that the raise had already been factored into the budget.

“When we did our budget this year, we built it into the budget with the expectation that we were going to,” he said. “We didn’t know when we would do it, but we knew we were going to have to increase those rates.”

Recently, the Yavapai County Education Service instituted a one-stop Yavapai County Substitution Consolidation program where substitute teachers can look at any school in the local area and decide where they want to go.

Due to the timing and implementation of the program, HUSD decided to not join the program this year, Bogner said, noting the district didn’t want to surprise teachers with a new substitute system when they came back to teach for the school year.

“Part of it was just the timing and the timing we needed to make any adaptations on our end,” he said. “We are looking at the possibility of joining it next year.”