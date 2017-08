In just the first week of school, Ava is a role model in responsibility, respectfulness, and being an engaged learner. She synergizes with her peers on partner and group work. She is always cheerful and has helped to make our first week of school a positive and productive one. I so appreciate having Ava in my class!

Luanne Niece

Fifth Grade

Coyote Springs Elementary

