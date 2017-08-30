Library’s Adult Code Club making changes

The Adult Code Club at the Prescott Valley Public Library has seen better days, but staff are expecting that to change.

Though he only took over as facilitator for the club in August, Josh Bowen said attendance at the c lub has been shrinking. At the beginning, he heard there were about 23 people but these days, he’s only had four or five, Bowen said.

“I think part of that is the old system we were using, it was made for kids to learn to code. It was visual based,” he said, noting the new program the adult club has started using called freeCodeCamp.

“It’s a nonprofit organization that teaches people to code online for free. It’s for web development, they’re doing HTML, CSS, Javascript, among other things. People that have gone through the program before have actually gotten jobs as web developers. So people can take it as far as they want.”

Since it’s more practical than the previous system, Bowen said he’s hoping free Code Camp gets more interest in the club. It teaches how to make a progressive web applications, which are like websites that can run on phones even when not connected to the internet, he said.

It’s very extensive and there’s a whole list of different challenges that take anywhere between five and 20 minutes, Bowen said, remarking that after going through it, people would be able to make their own progressive web applications.

At the same time, Adult Services Librarian Jennifer Kim said the time the club meets is changing as of Monday, Sept. 11. That’s when it will start meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday evenings, Kim said. It will still meet in the second floor PC Lab.

Kara Giaquinto said she’s been coming to the club since it started because she wanted to continue learning and pick up what she forgot since she retired. Giaquinto said she’s learning every time she comes to the club and enjoys being challenged, commenting that she enjoys the new program more than the old one.

“The other program that we used was harder for me because it was all cartoons … I don’t like that kind of stuff. This one is more interesting to me already because it’s the stuff that I used to know,” she said, voicing her hopes that it gets even more challenging as time goes on and veers away from the simple aspects she remembers. “It’s bringing it back to my mind which is good.”

You can always keep on learning even when you’re out of touch with school, Giaquinto said. Further, a lot of people don’t ask questions, but she does, she said.

For more information, call the Prescott Valley Public Library at 928-759-3040.