Mayor Skoog won’t seek re-election

After nearly 20 nonconsecutive years as mayor of Prescott Valley, Harvey Skoog said he’ll be retiring once his term is over next year. Citing his age and some health issues, Skoog said he’ll be 79 at that point.

Appointed as a Prescott Valley town councilmember in 1985 following the resignation of a former councilmember whose wife had a terminal illness and moved to be with family, Skoog said one of the reasons he got into politics in the first place was to reform the police department. Upon moving to the area in 1982, Prescott Valley had maybe 3,000 people and a ragtag police department which has grown over the years, he said.

His first term as mayor was from 1993 to 1998, after which he unsuccessfully ran for the state legislature, Skoog said, remarking that though he wasn’t planning on running for mayor again, there was a recall election in 2004. He ran, was successful and has been mayor ever since, he said.

“To be honest, I think we’ve had a good run of it,” Skoog said, commenting that he’s had a good council, outstanding staff and a really good community. “Our community is kind of conservative and kind of religious and that suits me just fine.

“I think as a mayor, I sometimes think I’m the luckiest mayor in the state. I talk to the other mayors and find out what they go through. Some have divided councils, some have staff issues … it’s not been perfect, we’re not a perfect government, but overall we’ve done a good job.”

During his terms as mayor, Skoog said he’s proud of how the public works department has gotten the town’s roads up to speed and that the town is in financially strong shape with a little more than $17 million in reserves and a bond debt that’s down about $40 to $50 million, which is pretty good for a community of Prescott Valley’s size.

Skoog also said he takes pride in the employee pension plan. By the time a 20-year-old hire retires, they’ll have about $1 million put away for themselves, he said.

“That’s a good feeling,” Skoog said. “I want our employees not only to have a good time when they’re working here, but when they retire, they can retire.”

Looking back, there some things that could have been done differently, but the key is in looking forward and making progress, he said.

The town has come a long way and continues to progress in its regional cooperation, Skoog said. Prescott Valley has been able to do quite a bit jointly with its neighbors and it’s nice to have good relationships with them, he said.

Prescott Valley has had nine mayors, two of which have been recalled, Skoog said, mentioning the fact that the community is touchy about what the mayor does is a good thing. Whoever the mayor is, they should keep in mind who they work for, he said.



“This office does not belong to the mayor. It belongs to the community,” Skoog said. “It has to serve the community.”

Once he retires, Skoog said he plans to be done with politics and wants to spend more time with his wife.