Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 30, 2017

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Daily Activity for Prescott Valley Police, Aug. 21-27. Thirty-nine calls:

    Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 7900 block of East Paseo Hermoso

    Burglary Delayed, 700 block of South Henrickson Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8500 block of East Leigh Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 6200 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 7400 block of East Conestoga Way

    Domestic Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

    Accident Injury, 6000 block of East Copper Hill Drive

    Assault In Progress, 8300 block of East Nace Lane

    Juvenile Offense, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive

    Burglary Delayed, 4000 block of North Tonto Way

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 8200 block of East Highway 89a

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7800 block of East Supai Drive

    Accident Injury, 3000 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Domestic In Progress, 4400 block of North Katie Circle West

    Fraud, 6200 block of North Union Drive

    Domestic Delayed, 4000 block of North Wakefield Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8200 block of East Highway 69

    Accident Injury, 6100 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Disorderly Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7600 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Delayed, 10300 block of East Valley Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 3300 block of North Majesty Drive

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Fraud, 4400 block of North La Jolla Drive

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 9000 block of East Rancho Vista Drive

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 5300 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 12800 block of East Moreno Street

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 300 block of North Vargas Street

    Criminal Damage Just Occur, 8100 block of East Loos Drive

