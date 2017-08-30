Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 30, 2017

Daily Activity for Prescott Valley Police, Aug. 21-27. Thirty-nine calls:
Suspicious Act Just Occurred, 7900 block of East Paseo Hermoso
Burglary Delayed, 700 block of South Henrickson Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3100 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8500 block of East Leigh Drive
Burglary Delayed, 6200 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 7400 block of East Conestoga Way
Domestic Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road
Accident Injury, 6000 block of East Copper Hill Drive
Assault In Progress, 8300 block of East Nace Lane
Juvenile Offense, 6000 block of East Long Look Drive
Burglary Delayed, 4000 block of North Tonto Way
Accident No Injury Blocking, 8200 block of East Highway 89a
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7800 block of East Supai Drive
Accident Injury, 3000 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Domestic In Progress, 4400 block of North Katie Circle West
Fraud, 6200 block of North Union Drive
Domestic Delayed, 4000 block of North Wakefield Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8200 block of East Highway 69
Accident Injury, 6100 block of East Highway 69
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Disorderly Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7600 block of East Highway 69
Theft Delayed, 10300 block of East Valley Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 3300 block of North Majesty Drive
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Fraud, 4400 block of North La Jolla Drive
Criminal Damage Delayed, 9000 block of East Rancho Vista Drive
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 5300 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 12800 block of East Moreno Street
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 300 block of North Vargas Street
Criminal Damage Just Occur, 8100 block of East Loos Drive
