Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of August 30, 2017

NAZ Suns hold open tryouts

The Northern Arizona Suns are holding open tryouts with registration at 8 a.m. and tryouts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Registration is $150 in advance and $200 the week of, and tryouts are limited to the first 60 participants.

To register, visit nazsuns.com/tryouts.

Sam’s Club hosts first car show

Prescott Valley Sam’s Club is having its first car show starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Sam’s Club parking lot, 5757 Highway 69.

The event is free for anyone who wants to come. Funds donated from car and vendor entry fees as well as other donations will go to the Children’s Miracle Network and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

There are currently 50 vehicles registered and there are always room for more, according to event organizer Greg James.

For more information, visit GivetoPCHF.org/SamsClubCarShow, call Sam’s Club at 928-778-5042, contact James at 602-448-2212 or at playing music@cableone.com or Shannon Fitzgerald at 928-458-4429 or at fitzy319@gmail.com.



Photograph wildlife in Arizona

The Prescott Photography Group is meeting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

In a program titled “Photographing Arizona’s Wildlife: When, Where and How,” Bruce Taubert will share 35 years of his images from all over the state of Arizona and will describe specific locations to take the best images, how he took those images and take questions about Arizona’s wildlife and topography.

Taubert has photographed almost every kind of animal in the state.

For more information, email Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com.

Last chance for hype crew sign-ups

The Northern Arizona Suns is looking for enthusiastic applicants interested in joining the team’s hype crew for the upcoming season.

Crew members are responsible for keeping the crowd energetic and entertained as well as preparing and executing in-game promotions, timeouts and game day events, such as selecting contestants, throwing out T-shirts and performing short choreographed routines.

Ideal individuals are energetic, outgoing and have experience performing or speaking in public. Applicants must be 18 older and able to attend all Northern Arizona Suns home games and be willing to work at other team events around the community.

Anyone interested in joining should sign up by Thursday, Aug. 31, at www.northernarizona.gleague.nba.com/hype-crew-application.

Get tech help at the library

If you struggle with technology, the Prescott Valley Public Library staff are available to help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, in the Library PC Lab.

Staff can help with issues for email, downloading apps, basic computer skills, phones, tablets and social media.

No registration is required and those seeking help should bring their own device or use the library computers.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Quilt Guild to install new officers

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild is holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive.

This meeting will include installation of the new officers for the year and the guild will make a landscape piece. Attendees should bring one fat quarter and scissors.

There is no charge to attend the meeting and there will be free refreshments. For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Preschool Story Time canceled

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Preschool Story Time program has been canceled until September.

For more information, call the Children’s Library at 928-759-3044.

Country Music Hall of Fame tickets available

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include San Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail and W.O. “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advanced purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Town looking for culture volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Library Board of Trustees.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Ham radio licensing test Sept. 9

Would you like to get a “ham” radio license in 2017? The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club can help.

If you are ready, the next license test will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Testing is offered for all classes of amateur radio license. The location is the Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. The building is behind the outdoor hockey rink.

For more information or to pre-register (strongly recommended), visit our website, www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec. Follow the steps to use the online pre-registration form.

Or, contact us for information on licensing study classes; classes@w7yrc.org; or write to Yavapai Amateur Radio Club, P.O. Box 11994, Prescott, Arizona 86304.

Sweet Corn harvest, party Sept. 2-3

The Sweet Corn Harvest Party is right around the corner! Join Mortimer Farms and the Yavapai Food Bank on Sept. 2 and 3 for a huge harvest celebration.

For $10 per person and two non-perishable food items (children 2 and younger get in free) each attendee will enjoy the entire park, and a special harvest meal, plus hay rides, and Sweet Corn competitions.

This year the Harvest Meal will include a pulled pork sandwiches or hot dog, two farm fresh sides, dessert, and a drink.

The 2017 Sweet Corn Harvest Party includes music, farm-inspired rides, zip lines, barrel train, straw maze, animals, and more.

Visit Mortimer Farm’s website, MortimerFarmsAZ.com to purchase tickets.