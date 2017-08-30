Off to school with mom and dad

Some parents got a chance to see just how much school has changed and stayed the same last week by attending a day at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School with their kids.

Part of the school’s Parent Switch Day, Heather Sisson said school hasn’t changed much except for the use of technology, noting that in science class, the teacher told everyone to pull out their phones and take a picture. It’s much different than Basis where her son, Josh, used to go. There, phones weren’t even allowed, Sisson said.

Here though, teachers are using something probably every kid in the classroom has to get them interacting with the lesson, which was really cool, she said.

One notable difference Jennifer Trisdale said she saw as that the amount of bullying has gone down from when she was in school.

“I do like the fact that there’s not as much bullying,” Trisdale said. “I was bullied a lot and they have a lot more respect for each other and they respect each other’s boundaries more.”

This marked the fifth year for Parent Switch Day after bringing it from a previous school she was at, said Principal Jessica Bennett.

“It allows the parents to see the teachers’ instructional style, what’s happening in the classroom, how the school day is structured. It really helps when we’re communicating with parents, they see what’s going on,” Bennett said, stating that though trends and technology has changed, “the kids are still similar. A lot of the developmental behaviors are still the same. Lockers are stressful, they’re jockeying for the position of top dog on campus.”

Parents are also amazed at how instructional practices have changed and appreciate the more hands-on instruction focused on activities and questioning strategies to get kids to think and come to results on their own, she said.

Being thrown into a full six-hour day is difficult to adjust, said eighth-grade English Language Arts Teacher Diane Hamilton.



“I think they realize that they kind of have forgotten how much work it is,” Hamilton said, remarking that they do easily adapt to it. “They seem to participate. They look really tired by the end of the day.”

At the end of the day, the parents do go home tired and most likely gain a little more appreciation and understanding as to why their kids come home grumpy and tired, Bennett said.

Trisdale said she saw how much stress and pressure young middle school students have, also noting how much more advanced they are.

“As parents, we think they just go to school and they don’t have it that hard. But they do,” she said, bringing up just how much they’ve learned in classes that day. “The stuff they’re learning now is stuff we probably learned in high school.”