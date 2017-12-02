Prep Soccer: Gila Ridge hands Bears 1st loss of Alliance tourney

Gila Ridge of Yuma handed Bradshaw Mountain its first loss at the Alliance Tournament on Friday, claiming a 3-0 halftime advantage en route to a 5-1 victory at Pioneer Park.

With the setback, the Bears will play in a tournament semifinal at noon today on Pioneer Park’s Field 1, likely against Camelback.

Bears senior forward Brandon Fischer, who had a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Cesar Chavez on Thursday, scored his team’s lone goal of Friday’s match early in the second half to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Gila Ridge got the goal back later in the second half and tacked on an insurance goal for the 5-1 win.

“It really wasn’t a lopsided game,” Bears coach Bruce Giles said. “We were under a lot of pressure [from Gila Ridge]. We never broke down. We were pushed hard. We’re going to make some adjustments.”

In this rematch from the first round of the 4A state tournament last winter, which Bradshaw Mountain lost, the Bears realized that they have work to do in preparing for their first power-point match at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Peoria. But they aren’t panicking.

“Our boys played very well under stress,” Giles said. “It was a very competitive game. The boys looked good.”

